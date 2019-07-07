Major disruption due to Ballykelly sewerage system upgrade

NI Water has said it is aware commuters are experiencing major disruption due to a major upgrade of the sewerage system on Main Street, Ballykelly.

NI Water said that a number of homes in the village presently suffer from ‘out-of-sewer’ flooding during heavy rainfall.

The main purpose of the £900,000 project is to reduce this flooding risk and the impact on affected households.

A spokesperson said: “To do this, we have to install a major sewer through the village, which will take excess rainwater from Main Street to the river.

“NI Water fully appreciates the major disruption these works are having on those who have to commute along this route.

“Our teams are on the road from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, to keep the works moving as quickly as possible.

“The potential for heavier than normal traffic due to the British Open Golf Championship was taken into account when planning these works.

“Therefore, works will be suspended during this period, with Main Street reopening to two-way traffic from Wednesday July 11 to Sunday July 11 inclusive.

“Work will recommence on Monday July 22, when the continuous lane closure will be in place on Main Street and normal working hours will be 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, for the duration of the works.”

The Glenhead Road will also be closed from Monday July 22 for up to four weeks and a diversion route will be clearly signposted during this time.

All businesses in Ballykelly remain open for business as usual throughout these works.

“NI Water will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure and other key stakeholders throughout this programme of major works, to try to minimise the impact on residents, businesses and road users as far as possible,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we undertake these essential works; we will endeavour to ensure that all works are completed as soon as practically possible.

“The end goal is to ensure Ballykelly has an upgraded sewer system that can cope better with heavy rain, which will be welcome news for residents who have suffered previous flooding incidents.”