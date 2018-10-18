Major environmental march in Derry this weekend

Groups of environmental campaigners from across the north have come together to organise what is expected to be the biggest environmental march the north has seen this Saturday, October 20.

The march will leave the Waterside Train Station at 2pm (assembling for 1.30pm), for a rally at the Guildhall Square at 2.45pm and is open to all.

The organisers said that the event will have campaigns from north and south.

Maeve O’Neill, one of the organisers, said: “Climate chaos demands an unprecedented collective public response, and communities all around the country are already organising and creating solutions to the challenges climate change poses us, such as the local zero waste movement.

“Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK to not have an Independent Environmental Protection Agency, so we, as individuals and communities, must act as the independent environmental protection agents.”

For more information on the rally, contact nuala@stcolumbsparkhouse.org or call Nuala on 02871343080. Both individuals and communities are encouraged to come along to the march, rally or both and there will be a post-rally gathering in St Columbs Park House.