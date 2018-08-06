Major home improvement schemes for Creggan welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has welcomed the news that 169 dwellings in Creggan are to receive new home improvements.

Councillor Campbell said: “This is good news for the many residents who have been waiting on these home improvements.

“In the Creggan area 169 homes are to receive a number of different schemes over the next few months. “A bathroom and kitchen rewiring scheme will include homes in Inveroe Gardens, Circular Road and Iniscarn Road. The work will last for approximately 19 weeks.

“Homes in Westway, Linsfort and Cromore are to benefit from a bathroom scheme and the work there will last three months.

“The contractor will be in touch with residents as the scheme progresses.”