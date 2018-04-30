Major road improvement scheme for Strand Road

A £240,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme has begun along part of Strand Road in Derry.

The work along the stretch of the busy road between the Pennyburn Roundabout and Meadowbank Avenue commenced today, Monday April 30.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson has advised local motorists: “To facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from Sunday 27 May to Friday 1 June between 7.00pm and 7.00am.

“A continuous closure will also be in operation from 7.00pm on Sunday 3 June to 7.00am on Tuesday 5 June.

“Lane closures may be necessary at other times, however, access for local residents and businesses shall be accommodated.”

The Department said that during closure periods a diversion will be clearly signposted via the U1512 Rock Road, B507 Northland Road, C574 Springtown Road and A1002 Buncrana Road and vice versa.

“Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“Subject to favourable weather conditions the work is expected to be completed by 9 June, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes www.TrafficwatchNI.com