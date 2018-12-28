‘MakeyUppers’ bring hilarious ‘Alternative Christmas Stories’

Derry girls Sorcha Shanahan and Gemma Walker-Farren are the ‘MakeyUppers’ – a side-splittingly original comedy act who will be telling their hilarious ‘Alternative Christmas Stories’ during a full length show at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Saturday, December 29.

As the ‘darkest time of the year’ approaches you may be pondering death and rebirth, ‘tradition’ and the pagan origins of our most commercial holiday. Or maybe not. Either way you should definitely get a ticket for the unmissable Alternative Christmas Stories!

What happens when a disillusioned elf and a wandering crone explore ‘Christmas’? A Panto Nativity, an alternative carol service, the Krampus, a wandering babushka, and Christmas like you have never experienced before.

The MakeyUppers’ face-achingly original shows are recommended for grown-ups and have been variously described as ‘laugh out loud funny,’ ‘a must see’ and ‘excellently written and insightful’.

So don’t miss this festive treat of dark humour and horror, puppets and hilarity in their no-holds-barred ‘Alternative Christmas Stories’.

Tickets for the show are £8 available from the Alley Theatre’s Box Office on 02871 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Don’t forget The Jazz Gazette quartet will be joined by special guest Joan Talbot for an evening of festive numbers tonight (Friday, December 27). Come along and enjoy the evening or join in as guest musicians are welcome on the night. Show starts at 8.30pm in the Main Auditorium- Cabaret Seating.