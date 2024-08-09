Man (43) arrested in Derry as part of New IRA probe released following questioning

PSNI.

A 43-year-old man arrested in Derry on Thursday, August 8 by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation unit investigating the activities of the New IRA has been released following questioning.

Police said that the investigation remains ongoing.

As part of a separate investigation, he has been charged with two counts of fraud and money laundering.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 5.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.