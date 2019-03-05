Man accused of drugs offences and domestic assault granted anonymity

A Derry man who appeared in court accused of drugs and domestic violence offences has been granted anonymity due to the ongoing threat against individuals involved with drugs.

The man, whose name and address cannot be published as a result of the Order, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Cannabis and Cocaine on dates between January 1 and March 2, this year.

He is further charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This offence involves an alleged domestic assault on his partner on March 1.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court she believed she could connect the man to the charges. She said that bail was opposed.

The officer told the court police had received a report through the 999 system from the alleged injured party.

She claimed that she had been assaulted by the defendant. The woman reported that the defendant kicked a bottle, hitting her in the face and leaving her with a possible fractured eye socket.

The officer told the court that the defendant was suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs so police seized items including phones and scales when they went to arrest him.

It is alleged there was a residue powder on the scales and police believe it to be Cocaine.

During police interview, the man made full admissions and said he supplied up to 15 people.

He allegedly told police how he supplied the drugs and said he had a Cocaine addiction.

The officer said that in relation to the alleged domestic violence, police believe that this was not the first incident.

She said told the court there was a message to the defendant’s mother from his partner saying ‘he’ s done it again.’

The officer said bail was opposed to protect the woman, her child and the child she is expecting.

Defence solicitor Maeliosa Barr said his client was ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ about his behaviour.

He said that his client did not have a lavish lifestyle as would befit a drug dealer.

The solicitor said the defendant had come to a crisis in his life.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he was referring the case to social services and that the woman had to realise that she had a duty to her children.

He said that outweighed her duty to her partner.

He said someone with a drug habit should not be around children ‘if he continued to take drugs anything could happen’.

The judge released the man on bail with a number of conditions.

They include a curfew, an electronic tag and a prohibition on possessing a mobile phone.

The defendant is also banned from having any contact with the alleged injured party or children except through social service.

He will appear again later this month.