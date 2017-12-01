Man and woman charged following drug seizure in Derry

A man and a woman have been charged with a series of drug-related offences following the seizure of £11,000 of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs in Derry.

The man and woman were charged following searches conducted in the Fergleen Park and Altcar Park areas of Galliagh on Wednesday, November 29.

Both are due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court today (Friday, December 1).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old male and a 35-year-old female has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug, possessing a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“The male has also been charged with cultivating cannabis.”

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.