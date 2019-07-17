Man and woman found dead in Derry : Post mortems concluded

Post mortems have been held following the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property in Derry on Sunday.

The two deceased were discovered at a property in Great James Street on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Post mortems have been held into the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry/Londonderry on Sunday.

“Police are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Speaking after the discover, Mayor of Derry & Strabane Michaela Boyle said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the two people who died in Great James Street earlier today. This is devastating news for the local community and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.

“Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”