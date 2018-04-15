Man arrested after knifepoint robbery in Derry

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Derry.

The incident happened on the Culmore Road on Saturday night.

After leaving the shop, the robber held a knife to a taxi driver, forcing him to take him across the border.

The taxi driver required eight staples after receiving a head wound in the incident.

He was later arrested by Gardaí, who found the taxi near Muff in county Donegal.

A sum of money was recovered from the taxi.

Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion has condemned attacks on taxi drivers in Derry city centre and called for greater protections for drivers, particularly those working at night.

The Foyle MP said: "Reports of assaults on taxi drivers in the city, as well as an incident during which a taxi was hijacked at knifepoint, are very concerning.

"No one should be subject to fear, intimidation or assault while going about their business and providing a much-needed service to the community.

"I have been engaging with taxi drivers and taxi companies as part of an initiative to support and develop the night-time economy in the city and it is clear there is concern among drivers, particularly about working at night and, as a result, it is becoming more difficult to recruit more drivers into the industry.

"I have also been in discussions with the PCSP in relation to proposals to improve driver safety, including the possible provision of cameras in taxis to improve safety for both drivers and passengers.

"Taxis play a key role in our night-time economy and it is important that drivers are able to earn a living without fear of assault.

"I would encourage anyone with information on any of the weekend incidents to bring it forward to the PSNI."