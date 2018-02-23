Man arrested after suspected armed daylight robbery

A man's been arrested after reports robbers suspectedly armed with a gun and a knife robbed a man in broad daylight in Derry city centre.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the street robbery on Foyle Street on Wednesday, February 21.



It was reported that at around 10 a.m. a man, aged in his 40s, was in the car park adjacent to the Foyle Street bus depot when he was approached by two unknown males carrying a knife and a suspected firearm.

The males threatened the man before making off with a sum of cash.

One of the males was dressed in black and the other was wearing a grey tracksuit.



A 44 year old male was arrested in the City yesterday evening, Thursday, February 22, on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.



Detective Constable Brennan is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who observed two males matching the description of the males to contact detectives in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 416 21/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.