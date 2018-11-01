Man arrested by police investigating 'brutal paramilitary style attack'

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a paramilitary style attack in Derry a month ago.

The man was arrested in the Ballymagroarty area on suspicion of carrying out the attack on October 5.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. A number of items were also seized.

Speaking about the arrest, Detective Inspector Heaton said: “We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to paramilitaries and this arrest comes after a brutal paramilitary style attack on a man in the Creggan area last month.

“Paramilitaries are a blight on society and do not represent the interests of the community. They often claim that they are protecting their communities but in reality they seek to exert their control for their own selfish gains.

"We are committed to keeping people safe and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to prevent and detect crime.”