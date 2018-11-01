Man arrested by police investigating 'brutal paramilitary style attack' released

A 34-year-old man arrested today by detectives investigating a paramilitary style attack in Derry a month ago has been released unconditionally.

The man, who was arrested in the Ballymagroarty area on suspicion of carrying out the attack on October 5, was released within hours on Thursday.



