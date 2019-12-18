Man arrested by police investigating two Derry bomb attacks

A man has been arrested in Derry by police investigating two pipe bomb attacks in the Waterside in the Spring.

Detectives in Strand Road investigating pipe bomb attacks at Montgomery Close and Curlew Way in Derry, in March and May 2019, have arrested a 23 year old man.

He has been arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act a police constable is allowed to arrest someone without a warrant if they “reasonably suspect” a person is a terrorist.

A person arrested under this clause of the anti-terror legislation can be held and questioned for a period of up to 48 hours after which they must be either charged or released.