Man arrested in connection with church desecration

A man's been arrested in connection with the desecration of a church in Sion Mills at the weekend.

The 21 year old man was arrested following two burglaries in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “St. Theresa’s Church and a restaurant across the street were both targeted in the early hours of Sunday, October 21. Two tills and an ATM reader were stolen from the restaurant.

“The man, who was arrested last night (Tuesday, October 23) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”