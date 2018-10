A man's been arrested in connection with a paramilitary-style shooting earlier this month.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man this morning.

He was detained in the Ballymagroarty area in connection with an attack on October 5 during which a man in his fifties was shot in both legs at a house in the Brandywell area.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.