Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of terrorist activity

A 46 year old man was arrested in Derry earlier today by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit earlier today.

The man was arrested in the cityside on suspicion of dissident republican activity including the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in the city on February 22, 2017.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of an officer in the Ardanlee area on this date.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.