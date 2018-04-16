Man arrested in Inishowen after shop robbery and taxi hijacked in Derry

A 25-year-old man has arrested in Inishowen after a shop in Derry was robbed and a taxi driver forced at knife-point to drive for the border.

The incident unfolded on Saturday at around 7.30pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said that a police received a report that a shop on Culmore Road had been robbed at knife-point.

Speaking on Sunday, he said: “Witnesses told us that after the robber left the shop he pulled his knife on a taxi driver and forced him to take him across the border. “We contacted our Garda colleagues and alerted them to the unfolding situation and they were able to locate the taxi near Muff County Donegal.

“The suspect was arrested and is in Garda custody.”

Police have confirmed that a sum of money was recovered at the scene.

The taxi driver meanwhile is believed to have been assaulted and required eight staples to a head wound.

Det Sgt Reid thanked all those who provided information on both sides of the border.