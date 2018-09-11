Man arrested in major drugs supply and money laundering operation

A man's been arrested in Derry as part of a major investigation into drugs supply and money laundering.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested two men, one in Lisburn and one in Derry.

The men, aged 26 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B controlled drugs, namely cocaine and cannabis.

A house was also searched in the Buncrana Road area of the city as part of the operation.

A number of mobile phones were seized.

They have been taken to Strand Road where they are currently being questioned.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “The arrests are linked to the seizure of a substantial quantity of Cocaine and Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of over £750,000 that was seized from a vehicle that was stopped by police in Belfast on 08 February 2017.

"This was a significant haul of drugs recovered by our officers as part of a proactive operation targeting criminals intent on making money from illicit drugs.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in An Garda Síochána for their assistance during the course of this investigation."

DI McClure said the PSNI would be unstinting in their efforts to tackle serious criminality and make the North a safer place to live.

"The supply of controlled drugs by gangs is the cause of significant harm in our communities.

"Those who involve themselves in such criminality should expect to end up in a prison cell.

"There is no place in our society for these individuals who are only interested in making money for their own personal gain at the expense of others.

"They do not care that their actions could end up killing people. Drugs not only affect the person taking them, their families and the community also suffer.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," he said.