Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two blast bombs and 74 petrol bombs thrown in Derry

A 22-year-old man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two blast bombs and 74 petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Bogside on a sixth consecutive night of disorder in Derry on Thursday.

Four plastic bullets were fired at rioters by the PSNI during the rioting, which broke out just before 9 p.m.

A teenager and a middle-aged man were also arrested.

Two improvised explosive devices were thrown at police officers in the prolonged and sustained attack.

Seventy-four petrol bombs were thrown.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I am saddened, disheartened and frustrated that yet again police officers committed to keeping this local community safe have been attacked by a small number of people within it.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that officers were not injured.

“During this reckless disorder four AEP rounds were fired by my colleagues and we have arrested three males, aged 18 and 22 years old and aged approximately 50 years old.

“The 22 year old had been arrested for attempted murder.

“While we have seen many young people involved in these attacks over the last number of nights, it is clear that this is being orchestrated by a more sinister, adult, violent dissident republican element.

“This cannot continue. This must end now.

“I am asking every community leader and every single person with influence in Derry/Londonderry to help us stop these attacks on police and the wider community of the city.”