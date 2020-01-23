Man arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of Class As and interference with a vehicle

A man's been arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of Class A drugs and interference with a vehicle following an incident in Strabane.

The 21 year old has been arrested following a report of a theft at the Ballycolman Estate.

Sergeant McDermott said: “At around 10:15pm, it was reported that a male had entered a car parked in the area. It is believed that a number of items were taken during the incident.

“He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of theft, interference with vehicles and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He is in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2021 22/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”