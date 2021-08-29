Man arrested under Terrorism Act as items seized in Derry house search

PSNI

Police said the arrest and search operation was in connection with an investigation into an incident in the Fern Park area of Galliagh, in Derry, on the evening of Friday 20 August.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives “have carried out a planned search of a house in the Derry/Londonderry area” on Saturday evening.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.