A 25-years-old man has been charged with throwing a petrol bomb during the August 15 bonfire in the Bogside last week.

He was arrested in the city this morning and is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court on September 12.

He was charged with possession of a petrol bomb, throwing a petrol bomb, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

The charges relate to incidents at the bonfire in the city on August 15. As usual the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).