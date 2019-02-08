Man dies after Storm Erik brings down tree on top of cars

A man has died after a tree fell onto two cars in Devon, police said.

Emergency services were called at 5.30am on Friday after the tree came down on an Alfa Romeo and a Hyundai I20.

Twitter feed of Dorset Police of a tree which fell onto a bus in Poole, with no reported injuries, as Storm Erik brought strong winds to parts of the country. (Photo: Dorset Police/PA Wire)

The vehicles had been travelling on the A384 near to the Dartbridge Inn in Buckfastleigh.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 50-year-old man from Totnes, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the man's next of kin had been informed.

The driver of the Hyundai, a woman in her 20s from Buckfastleigh, was extracted from her car by the fire service.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with minor injuries.

"The road has been closed both ways at the A38 Dartbridge junction through to Dartington roundabout," the force spokesman said.

"The road is expected to be closed for the majority of the day due to the complexity of the recovery operation and for police to carry out an examination of the scene.

"Police are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log number 0117 of February 8.