Man dies alone in home in Co. Derry - PSNI begin search for next of kin

The PSNI is searching for the next of kin of a man who died in his home in Co. Derry last month.

Mr Francis Wallace Tomlinson, 78, passed away in his home in Kingsberry Gardens in Coleraine, Co. Derry on Monday October 28, 2019.

Mr. Tomlinson was known locally as 'Wally'.

While there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, so far police have been unable to establish details of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their enquiries is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 1071 of 28/10/19.