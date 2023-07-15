Gardai are appealing for information

Gardaí said they are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal on the afternoon of Friday 14th July, 2023 at approximately 4.30p.m.

The male driver, aged in his mid 60s was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a ditch. He was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition. He later passed away in hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.

A female passenger, aged in her early 60s was not injured during the collision.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.