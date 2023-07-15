News you can trust since 1772
Man dies in accident at Burnfoot in Inishowen

A man in his 60s has died in an accident near the Derry and Donegal border.
By William Allen
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Gardai are appealing for informationGardai are appealing for information
Gardaí said they are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot, Co. Donegal on the afternoon of Friday 14th July, 2023 at approximately 4.30p.m.

The male driver, aged in his mid 60s was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a ditch. He was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition. He later passed away in hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.

A female passenger, aged in her early 60s was not injured during the collision.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

