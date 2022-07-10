Man dies in bonfire building accident in Northern Ireland

The man’s death occurred in the Fairway area of Larne last night, Saturday July 9th.

Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”

PSNI.

He continued: “Our investigation has commenced and we are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were in the area last night around 10.15pm, to come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1866 09/07/22.