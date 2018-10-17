Man hospitalised after being rescued from burning flat

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised after being rescued from a burning flat in the centre of Derry on Tuesday.

Six fire appliances and the Fire and Rescue Service's (NIFRS) Command Support Unit helped with the rescue operations that was mounted at Great James Street shortly after 4.34 p.m.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a fire in a 2nd floor flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and rescued a man in his 30s.

"He was treated at the scene by Firefighters and ambulance personnel and taken to hospital. The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 6.43 p.m."