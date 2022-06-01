Man hospitalised after being stabbed in the street in Derry

Police have arrested by a 20-year-old man following the incident in the Drumard Park area of Hazelbank.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.

"A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds. One man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was stabbed in Drumard Park

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1691 31/05/22.