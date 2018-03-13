Man hospitalised after weekend assault

A man was treated in hospital for cuts to his face and arms after being assaulted by three men in Derry at the weekend, it's been reported by police.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault on a man aged in his 30s in the Glenabbey area of the city.

Constable McAllister said: “Shortly after 4.40 p.m. on Monday, March 12, police received a report that a man had been assaulted in Glenabbey by three males at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12.

"A female passerby came to the man’s aid and he subsequently attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, including cuts to his face and arms, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"I am appealing to the woman who came to the man’s aid to contact us, and would urge anyone who was in the Glenabbey area at around this time and has information they believe may be useful to our investigation, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 976 of 12/03/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”