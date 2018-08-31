Man in 60’s shot in leg and shots fired at another house

A man in his 60s was shot in the leg after a group of masked men forced their way into his Ballymagroarty home.

At around 11pm on August 30, the masked men forced their way into the property and forced the man to the floor.

They then fired a shot and made their escape.

The man is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Eric McGinley has condemned the incident and said ‘such attacks are wrong’.

Colr Eric McGinley said: “There can be no place for the use of guns or gangs of masked men on the streets of our city.

“All of this is in stark contrast to the good work that is going on in the area. In the past few weeks we have seen the official opening of the new pitch and play park giving a massive boost to the local community. As well as the many local festivals attended by hundreds of local people.

The councillor called for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

In a separate incident, shots were fired at a house in Rossnagalliagh in the early hours of this morning (Aug 31).

The incident occurred at around 2:15am. No one was injured as a result.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information about either incident to contact them on 101.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton has condemned last night’s shootings.

Alderman Hamilton stated: “These attacks must be condemned by all of us and have no place in a city that is trying to move forward.”

“It is clear that those criminal elements responsible for the attacks have absolutely no concern for people living in these areas. My thoughts are with the man who was shot in the leg and those living in Ballymagroarty and Rossnagalliagh.

“I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”