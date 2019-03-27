Man in critical condition after suffering head injuries yesterday morning

A man's in a critical condition in hospital after suffering head injuries in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries from the Grafton Street area of Derry at approximately 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 26.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "The 43 year old man is currently in hospital where his condition has been described as critical but stable.

"We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries and how he may have received them and would appeal to anyone who was in the Grafton Street area in the early hours of Tuesday morning and who may be able to assist us with our inquires to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 175 of 26/3/19."

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."