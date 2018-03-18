Man in his 80s fighting for life after being hit by car on St. Patrick's Day

A man in his 80s is being treated in hospital for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on St. Patrick's Day in Derry.

Police at Strand Road have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Inspector Mark Knowles said: “Police received a report at around 1.35 p.m. of a collision, involving a grey-coloured Peugeot people carrier vehicle, in the Bishop Street area.

"It was reported that a pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, had been struck by the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, including an injury to his head.

"Both police and the NIAS attended and the man was taken to hospital for what is believed, at this time, to be life threatening injuries.

“Police subsequently arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of driving without due care and attention. He was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Bishop Street area between 1.30 p.m. and 1.40 p.m. and witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the incident to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 664 of 17/03/18.”