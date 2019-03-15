Man in his 80s killed in Derry road accident

A man in his 80s has been killed in a road accident in Derry.

The man died after a road traffic collision on Crescent Link on Thursday night.

Inspector Louise Cummings said: “The collision involving a silver Citroen car and a pedestrian occurred at around 8pm on Thursday evening. The injured man was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his from injuries. The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since re-opened.”

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1231 14/03/19.”