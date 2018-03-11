Man killed in Bridgend collision

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision at Bridgend.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at 11.55pm on Saturday 10th March.

A silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians. It is believed that the car was travelling from the Derry direction towards Bridgend prior to the collision.

One pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is detained at Buncrana Garda Station.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540. Gardaí are, in particularly, appealing to a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Bridgend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana Garda Station.