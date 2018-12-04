Man killed in Donegal collision

A man in his 20s has been killed in a single vehicle collision in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, last night, Monday, December 3 at approximately 11.15pm.

The man, in his late 20s, the sole occupant of a van, collided with a vacant house. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains have been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The road currently remains closed for a Garda Technical Examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on December 3 to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

Investigations are on going.