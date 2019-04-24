Man killed in Glenshane crash was 46-year-old Patrick Healy from Derry

The man killed in a fatal road accident on the Glenshane last night has been named as Patrick Healy from Derry.

Police can confirm that the man who died following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road last night, Tuesday, April 23 was 46 year old Patrick Healy. Patrick was from the Derry.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Glenshane Road last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact local officers in Limavady or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1654 23/04/19.