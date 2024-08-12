Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RNLI volunteers have been praised for their swift actions after a man who got into difficulties on his jetski was towed to safety at the weekend.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard at 9.25pm on Saturday to assist with a jetski with one person on board.

The jetski had developed mechanical problems just off Saltpans.

The Inshore Lifeboat was launched and the volunteer crew quickly established a tow and took the jetski to the safety of Inch Pier.

Lough Swilly RNLI. (File picture)

Commenting on the service call, Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly commended the quick actions of both the casualty and the volunteer crew who dealt with the incident.

He said the jetski owner was very experienced and had all the proper safety equipment including a handheld radio. The RNLI said the man “did the right thing asking for assistance”.

Joe Joyce also thanked the crew for turning out so quickly in numbers on a Saturday night.

The rescue operation came eight days after Lough Swilly RNLI where paged to attend a yacht in difficulty just off Tullagh Bay. The sailor was having difficulty with his anchor and the crew assisted him in rigging a temporary anchor and the yacht departed towards Greencastle harbour for repair.

File picture: Members of the RNLI took part in the Emergency Services Showcase held at Fort Dunree, Inishowen, earlier this year. Photo: George Sweeney

Prior to this on July 24, Lough Swilly RNLI also rescued two people who were stranded on rocks after being cut off by the high tide in the Lambs Bay area of the lough. The two people were taken safely to shore.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Remember if you're in difficulty in or on the water, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”