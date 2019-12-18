Man released by police investigating two Derry bomb attacks

A man arrested in Derry by police investigating two pipe bomb attacks in the Waterside in the Spring has been released.

Detectives in Strand Road investigating pipe bomb attacks at Montgomery Close and Curlew Way in Derry, in March and May 2019, arrested the 23 year old man on Wednesday.

He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police confirmed on Thursday that he had been released unconditionally.



People arrested under the Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the PPS – bail is not permitted under this legislation.

Under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act a police constable is allowed to arrest someone without a warrant if they “reasonably suspect” a person is a terrorist.

A person arrested under this clause of the anti-terror legislation can be held and questioned for a period of up to 48 hours after which they must be either charged or released.