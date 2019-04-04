Man returned for trial on series of indecent assault charges

A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a series of indecent assault charges.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The man faces a total of 14 indecent assault charges that were said to have occurred on dates between May 28 1977 and May 29 1984.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on May 2 and was also released on bail.