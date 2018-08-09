Man scrawling massive 'Stop Brexit' across Europe using van and GPS hardly noticed Derry border

A consultant who is scrawling a continent-wide 'Stop Brexit' slogan across Europe using only his Volkswagen van and a GPS tracker has admitted hardly noticing the border when crossing from Derry into Donegal.

Twenty-eight-years-old Andy Pardy a.k.a. 'The Rogue Consultant' passed through Derry while completing the 'S' of his epic 'Stop Brexit' message as part of what he has billed his 'Last European Tour' during which he will be motoring 30,000 kilometres and visiting 32 countries (26 of which are EU Member States).

Andy Pardy, a.k.a. 'The Rogue Consultant' visited Derry while writing a massive 'Stop Brexit' slogan across Europe. Picture: Andy Pardy; The Rogue Consultant.

He expects the journey to take an estimated 335 driving hours.

Mr. Pardy has already managed to trace the 'S', 'T' and 'O' of his rallying cry across Ireland, Britain and Scandinavia and was in Finland on Thursday afternoon completing the 'P' of the giant multinational 'Stop' sign.

Of the Derry section of the 'S' leg, he explained: "The plan was to head towards Londonderry, get on the N17 and cross the border between Coshquin and Bridgend.

"Driving along, drinking in the sights, I didn’t even notice that I’d crossed into Ireland. Only after a couple of miles did it dawn on me that the road markings had turned from white to yellow and the signage from miles to kilometres. Naturally, I turned around and found the exact transition spot.

"Border crossed, I pushed on to Drumkeen and then Donegal. The drive was improved by views of the Barnesmore Gap and its surroundings – from the lush green of the valley floor to the bare rocks on the mountain peaks. As I approached Sligo, the spectacular Mount Benbulbin was clearly visible."

Once the Nordic leg of his trip is finished Mr. Pardy will head south to write 'Brexit' across the main Western European landmass.

Explaining his motivation for the trip on his blog, Mr. Pardy stated: "As you’re probably aware, it’s our last summer inside the EU as we know it. To mark the occasion, I’ve decided to embrace the concept of free movement and embark on a farewell tour.

"My objective is to follow a carefully constructed route, visiting 32 of mainland Europe’s countries whilst sharing the best of what they have to offer along the way. My van and I will stick diligently to this route, ensuring we leave a clear message daubed over the continent: 'Stop Brexit'."

