Man seriously injured after motorbike crash on motorway

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the motorway heading citybound into north Belfast.

It happened shortly before 2.25pm, involving a car and motorbike.

The section of the M2 is closed in both directions.

It took place between Duncrue/Fortwilliam roundabout and the off-slip towards Sailortown.

The M2, heading southbound, had been closed in the wake of the accident – leading to traffic into the city grinding to a halt.

And delays were continuing into the early evening, still caused by the same accident.

At time of writing at 6.45pm, the M2 into the city was still closed from the roundabout.

And from Newtownabbey heading into Belfast, the motorway was shut to traffic from the Hazlebank roundabout.

Shortly after the motorbike crash, the air ambulance could be seen hovering overhead.

Visible at the scene were at least two paramedic cars, at least one ambulance, plus police.

A damaged motorbike was lying on its side and emergency services were surrounding what appeared to be a man on the ground.

Another vehicle stopped at the scene had what looked like a small animal trailer at the back.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by road ambulance, with what the Ambulance Service said were “serious” injuries.

Seperately, there was a multi-vehicle crash heading northbound near the Applegreen petrol station on the M2 near Templepatrick which has now been cleared, and a crash in Londonderry, on the Clooney Road carriageway.