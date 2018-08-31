Man shot in ‘brutal attack’ in Ballymagroarty

Police have described the shooting of a man in his 60s in the city last night as a ‘brutal attack’.

It has been revealed that the man was shot in the left leg and the bullet passed through and gazed his right leg.

The paramilitary style attack took place at a house in the Ballymagroarty area of Derr just before 11pm last night (Thursday, August 30).

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “We received a report that a group of young males with their faces covered, knocked at the door of a house and forced a man to lie down on the ground, before firing a shot at him.

“The man was shot in the left leg but the bullet passed through and also grazed the back of his right leg. He was treated for his injuries in hospital.”

She added: “This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1369 of 30/8/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.