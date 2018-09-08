Man suffers fractured eye socket in iron bar beating

A man suffered a fractured eye socket after being beaten with iron bars by a masked gang in Derry.

The assault occurred in a laneway running from Barrack Street towards the Brow o' the Hill area on Friday evening.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the assault in the Cooke Street/Corporation Street area.

Officers said it was reported that shortly after 10 p.m. a 28 year old man was attacked in an alleyway in the area by three unknown males.

The man was struck with what is believed to have been an iron bar and sustained a fractured eye socket and bruising to his body as a result.

The males are described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with scarves.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Corporation Street or Cooke Street last night and who witnessed the incident to contact Detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1483 07/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.