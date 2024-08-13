Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is due to appear before Derry’s Magistrate Court today charged with motoring offences in connection with an incident on Sunday night.

The man was charged by police investigating an incident during which a police vehicle was rammed by another vehicle on Glengalliagh Road on Sunday evening last, August 11.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of motoring offences.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”