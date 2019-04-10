Man treated in hospital after masked gang iron bar attack

A masked gang armed with iron bars inflicted a facial injury on a man who was later taken to hospital for treatment in an attack in Derry on Tuesday.

Detectives in Derry/Londonderry are investigating after the report of the aggravated burglary, which occurred in Creggan.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “We received a report just after 10.40 p.m. that a number of masked men armed with iron bars entered a property in Creggan Heights and assaulted a male occupant who sustained a facial injury.

"It was reported the masked intruders then fled on foot in the direction of Rinmore Drive.

"The victim, aged in his thirties, made his way to hospital for treatment."

Three other people were in the house at the time of the incident. None of them were harmed.

"Two women and a second male in the house at the time of the incident were not injured, however, this must have been a frightening ordeal for the victim and the occupants of the house.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Creggan Heights area prior to, or around the time the incident was reported to us and saw a number of males in the area acting suspiciously, or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 09/04/19," said DI Winters.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.