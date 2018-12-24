Man treated in hospital after stabbing

A man has been treated in hospital after being stabbed in a house in Derry.

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information after a report of a serious assault at the Drumleck Drive area on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Shortly before 1:40pm, it was reported that a 25 year old man sustained stab wound injuries at a house in the area.

"The man was treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"He was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

“A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 801 23/12/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”