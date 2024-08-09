Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court charged with assaulting police, resisting police and disorderly behavior.

Robin Jennison (19) of Spencer Road in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred between December 6 and 7 last year after police had been called to a B&B in the city.

While talking to police, Jennison became violent and assaulted an officer. While in the police van, Jennison proceeded to kick another officer and later head-butted another while in police custody.

Defense solicitor Jenna Barr said that Jennison had a 'convoluted past', having been in the care system for many years and being isolated from his family.

She also said that he has had an alcohol problem since a young age but hasn't had a drink since the incident occurred and has been seeking to further his education.

He was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.