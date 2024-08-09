Man who head-butted police officer after call out to Derry B&B sentenced
Robin Jennison (19) of Spencer Road in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred between December 6 and 7 last year after police had been called to a B&B in the city.
While talking to police, Jennison became violent and assaulted an officer. While in the police van, Jennison proceeded to kick another officer and later head-butted another while in police custody.
Defense solicitor Jenna Barr said that Jennison had a 'convoluted past', having been in the care system for many years and being isolated from his family.
She also said that he has had an alcohol problem since a young age but hasn't had a drink since the incident occurred and has been seeking to further his education.
He was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.
