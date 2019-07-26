Manchester United, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath in social media appeal to find missing son

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer, Paul McGrath, is trying to find his missing son who hasn't been seen in days.

McGrath's son, who is also called Paul, implored anyone who had seen him to contact him immediately.

Paul McGrath with his son Paul Junior. (Photo: Paul McGrath/Twitter)

"Please retweet. Looking for social media help please. Has anyone seen my son Paul in around Hale, Manchester. London or any airports in the past few days?," wrote 59 year-old McGrath on Twitter.

"Police have been informed but we are very concerned and someone somewhere might have spotted him #thankyou," added the former Manchester United star.