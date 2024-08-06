Man's head reportedly stamped on in another shocking night of violence in Belfast

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after eyewitneses reported that his head was stamped on in what is being treated as a hate crime during another wave of violence in Belfast on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the man was a member of the public aged in his 50s and that he taken to hospital after he was ‘seriously assaulted’ in the Donegall Road and Oban Street area.

"Witnesses reported seeing his attackers stamp on his head as members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack. His condition is described as serious and we are treating his attack as a hate crime,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a second night of rioting and disorder, mainly in the areas of Donegall Road and Sandy Row, police said their officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th August 2024 General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night. It followed a weekend of violence which saw businesses damaged after an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday. On Monday night, riot teams were deployed to Sandy Row, close to a the Sham supermarket that was set on fire, as a petrol bomb and stones were thrown at officers. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Petrol was also poured over a police landrover and set alight, but the occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed and remained on duty.

One 15 year old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remains in police custody on Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, a protest and counter-protest involving approximately 40 people had formed in the area of Ormeau Avenue around 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI officers attendedm the spokesperson said, ‘to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response’.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones pictured at PSNI Headquarters addressing media in relation to ongoing disorder in Belfast.Picture by - Presseye

"A report was then made of criminal damage to a family home in the Pandora Street area with windows broken.“A small group gathered at the junction of University Road/Bradbury Place before moving to Donegall Road. However, larger crowds gathered with some masked rioters mounting attacks on officers.

“During the course of the serious disorder, authorised officers discharged two Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) with one rioter struck on the hand.

“Attempts were also made to torch a supermarket which had been targeted on Saturday night. Officers were able to douse this small fire before it developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th August 2024 General view of the Sandy Row and Donegall Road where police came under attack during further disorder in south Belfast, Northern Ireland last night. It followed a weekend of violence which saw businesses damaged after an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday. On Monday night, riot teams were deployed to Sandy Row, close to a the Sham supermarket that was set on fire, as a petrol bomb and stones were thrown at officers. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations.

“We are working at pace to identify offenders and make arrests. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact us on 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disturbing developments follows on from the violent scenes in Belfast and elsewhere at the weekend.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/